The Court transferred UAH 500 million for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This money belonged to a collaborating farmer

The Kyiv court handed over UAH 500 million to an agricultural company from the Luhansk region for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose owner re-registered it with the occupation registration and tax authorities after February 24.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The prosecutorʼs office does not specify the name of the company, but the court register contains information about “Aidar” LLC from Krasne Pole (Luhansk region), which was under occupation in March, and already in May tried to withdraw more than UAH 40 million from its bank accounts.

After that, the companyʼs assets were seized and handed over to the National Agency for Detection, Investigation and Management of Corruption Assets.

The owner of “Aidar” LLC is 74-year-old Viktor Priroda, a native of Luhansk region.