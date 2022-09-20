Three Russian soldiers will be tried in absentia for torturing residents of the village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region

The Prosecutorʼs Office reported suspicions to three Russian servicemen from the 2nd mechanized brigade of military unit 55115, which is stationed in the city of Kyzyl in the Republic of Tyva. They will be tried in absentia for violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the occupiers with weapons in their hands broke into the houses of civilians and randomly fired automatic bursts into the premises where people and children were hiding.

They also took local residents outside in sub-zero temperatures and, threatening to shoot them, forced them to undress in the presence of women and children. Showing excessive cruelty, they beat them for no reason.

In addition, the military illegally deprived local residents of their freedom, locking them in a cellar for 3 days, limiting their access to water, food and fresh air.