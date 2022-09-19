The occupiers sentenced an OSCE translator to 13 years in prison in Luhansk region. The mission condemned the “sentence”

The so-called “supreme court” of the "LPR" sentenced the former translator of the OSCE Monitoring Mission Maksym Petrov to 13 years in prison.

This is reported by media under the control of the Kremlin.

Petrov was recognized as a "state traitor". The occupiers claim that he was a "spy" and carried out "the task of an American curator" from the Directorate of Intelligence of the U.S. Ministry of Defense, passing allegedly secret information about the Russian-controlled forces of the "LPR".

Today, on September 19, the "supreme court” of the “LPR” gave 13 years to one more OSCE employee — Dmytro Shabanov, who was a security assistant at the Stakhanov forward patrol base of the mission. He was also recognized as a spy.

The reaction of the OSCE

In its press release, the OSCE condemned the illegal "sentences" of Petrov and Shabanov. It demands the immediate dismissal of the employees and appealed for help to international organizations and countries participating in the mission. The OSCE insists that Petrov and Shabanov were performing official duties in accordance with the mandate of all 57 member states.