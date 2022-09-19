400 000 doses of the modernized Pfizer vaccine were delivered to Ukraine

The United Nations Childrenʼs Fund (UNICEF) delivered 400 000 doses of the mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 Comirnaty produced by Pfizer-BioNTech to Ukraine within the framework of the COVAX international initiative.

The press service of the Ministry of Health informs about this.

The peculiarity of this batch of vaccine is that it does not need to be diluted with physiological solution. It is immediately ready for use, the vaccine only needs to be thawed before injection. This simplifies the work of medical workers.