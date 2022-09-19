400 000 doses of the modernized Pfizer vaccine were delivered to Ukraine

The United Nations Childrenʼs Fund (UNICEF) delivered 400 000 doses of the mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 Comirnaty produced by Pfizer-BioNTech to Ukraine within the framework of the COVAX international initiative.
The press service of the Ministry of Health informs about this.
The peculiarity of this batch of vaccine is that it does not need to be diluted with physiological solution. It is immediately ready for use, the vaccine only needs to be thawed before injection. This simplifies the work of medical workers.
The first batch of 500 000 doses of the modernized vaccine was delivered to Ukraine on July 23. Also, on August 4, UNICEF delivered 100 000 doses of the Janssen vaccine (Jcovden) within COVAX.
"Together with international partners, we continue to deliver vaccines against COVID-19 to Ukraine. With the approach of the autumn-winter period, it is especially important to protect yourself from the coronavirus disease, because as the experience of past years shows, the incidence increases sharply at this time," emphasized the Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin.
- Over the past week, more than 36 000 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine.