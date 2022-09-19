The Ministry of Health does not call for mass vaccination against monkeypox. The places of detection of infections will not be disclosed

The Ministry of Health does not call on citizens for mass vaccination against monkeypox, despite the registered infection in Ukraine.

This was told by the chief state sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin, Suspilne reports.

According to him, the World Health Organization did not call for mass vaccination either. They previously announced a sharp drop in the incidence of this infection there. Kuzin stated that, in general, patients are mildly infected and there are no epidemic risks. The disease of the first patient discovered in Ukraine is in a mild form.

In addition, Kuzin added that the Ministry of Health will not disclose information about the place of registration of cases of monkeypox to ensure the comfort of patients and avoid harassment.

"We donʼt say the region, because we know what happened during the first case of the coronavirus," Kuzin explained.