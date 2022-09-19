The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia twice with S-300 missiles

On September 19, Russian troops twice attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh reported on this.

Around 02:00 a.m., two shells hit a transformer substation near a large residential area in one of the cityʼs districts. Part of the district remained without electricity. People were not injured. Windows were broken in the buildings.

In the morning, the occupiers fired at Zaporizhzhia again with S-300 missiles. One projectile hit a green zone on the bank of the Dnipro near a residential area. There are no casualties.

Another one targeted one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia district and destroyed several private houses. A 70-year-old woman was injured due to the collapse of the house. She was sent to the hospital.