In Ukraine, the list of communities in which fighting continues has been updated. Based on it, people will receive payments

The Ministry of Reintegration has approved an updated list of territorial communities in areas of hostilities, on the basis of which cash assistance will be paid to displaced persons.

This is reported on the departmentʼs website.

Today, there are 327 territorial communities from 9 regions in the combat zones: 66 communities of Donetsk, 56 — Kharkiv, 10 — Dnipropetrovsk, 37 — Luhansk, 56 — Zaporizhia, 49 — Kherson, 26 — Mykolaiv, 22 — Sumy, and 5 — Chernihiv regions.

In the list of communities that are under occupation, in the surroundings, and on the territories where fighting is going on. The list was supplemented by the Marganetska urban territorial community of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The document enters into force after its publication in the Official Newspaper of Ukraine.