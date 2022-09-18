In Buryn, Sumy region, the storm destroyed houses and a gas station. There are victims

A storm swept through the city of Buryn (Sumy region). In the city, houses and a gas station were destroyed, roofs were blown off, trees fell, and part of the community was left without electricity.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the head of the regional state administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi.

About 20 private houses were damaged due to bad weather, a gas station, and a number of non-residential premises were destroyed. Rescuers in cities get people out from under the rubble.

There is information about the victims. One person died, a wall fell on him. Eight people were injured — two people with moderate injuries in a local hospital, one woman with a broken arm, a two-month-old unconscious child with a concussion who was hospitalized at the Konotop Central Hospital, and four more people who received minor injuries.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported damage to the infrastructure on the Konotop-Vorozhba section. Because of this, there were delays in the movement of trains.

Currently, the liquidation of the consequences of bad weather is underway. Emergency teams of energy workers are on the spot.