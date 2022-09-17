The Russian army shelled Mykolaiv region. A person died in the village of Dmytrivka

At 2:50 AM on September 17, Russian troops shelled the village of Dmytrivka, Kutsurub community, Mykolaiv region. One person died.

This was reported by the region head Vitaliy Kim.

According to him, sewage treatment facilities and an electric substation were damaged in the village. There is no electricity in most of the settlements of the community.

Near 00:10, the Russians struck Ochakov, in some areas of the city, electricity and water went out. People were not injured.

The villages of the Berezneguvate community, located on the demarcation line, remain under constant fire. At 09:10 on September 16, Russian troops shelled the outskirts of Murakhivka, at 09:15 the vicinity of the Berezneguvate station came under fire. From 00:05 to 00:12 on September 17, the outskirts of the village of Berezneguvate were shelled. Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.

At 19:00 on September 16, the occupiers shelled the village of Shiroke of the Shirokiv community and destroyed non-residential commercial premises. The attack was repeated on the morning of September 17. There are no casualties among the civilian population.