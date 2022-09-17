General Staff: Over the course of a day, Russia lost another two hundred of its soldiers in Ukraine

As of September 17, Russia lost approximately 54,250 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2,202 tanks;
- 4,701 armored combat vehicles;
- 1,306 artillery systems;
- 312 rocket salvo systems;
- 168 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 251 aircraft;
- 216 helicopters;
- 3,571 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 15 ships/boats;
- 911 operational-tactical level drones;
- 121 units of special equipment;
- 236 cruise missiles.