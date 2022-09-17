In the south, Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 strikes against the Russians, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two tanks and eliminated 33 invaders

In the south of Ukraine, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out 15 strikes against the positions of the Russian occupiers, and missile and artillery units carried out 250 firing missions. The Ukrainian military destroyed 33 Russian soldiers and two tanks. The Russians also lost a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a 120-mm mobile mortar and nine units of armored vehicles.

This is reported in the Operational Command South.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the places of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment near Staraya Zburyivka, the command post in Kherson, the electronic warfare station in Nova Kakhovka, and the alternative pontoon crossing near Sadove.

The occupiers tried twice during the past day to conduct an assault in the directions of Pravdyne — Stepova Dolyna and Arkhangelsk — Ivanivka. In both cases, the Russians did not succeed, suffered losses and withdrew.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has struck 4 times from the air on the positions of the Armed Forces in the south and launched a missile attack on Kryvyy Rih. The Russian army shelled the Nikopol district four times.