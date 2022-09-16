“Russian BBC service”: Russian conscripts are sent to “defend” the Belgorod region

Russian servicemen, who were conscripted into the First Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Taman Division in the spring, are transferred from Moscow region to Belgorod region "to protect the state border."

"Russian Air Force Service" writes about it.

The mother of one of the servicemen reported that the command of the regiment ("Major Nikitin and Lieutenant Mlyavikh") informed the conscripts that in the coming days they would be sent to the town of Valuyka, which is 30 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

At the beginning of the war, relatives of the soldiers say, several conscripts died in this regiment, so they were returned to Russian territory, but not to the place of permanent deployment in Naro-Fominsk, but to Valuyki. Currently, according to the sister of one of the soldiers, conscripts want to be sent to the Belgorod region to replace those whose term of service is coming to an end.

Relatives of servicemen also said that the soldiers were pressured, or that they signed a contract. Then they can be sent to the combat zone.