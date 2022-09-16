The water supply was stabilized after missile strikes on the dam in Kryvyi Rih

Work continues on hydraulic structures that were hit by Russian rockets in Kryvyi Rih. Water supply has already been restored in the city.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul reported on this.

The Russians shelled the Zelenodol community in the Kryvorizkyi district at night. There were no casualties.

"Work to eliminate the consequences of missile strikes continues at the cityʼs hydraulic facilities. The cityʼs water supply has been stabilized," Vilkul noted.