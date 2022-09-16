The water supply was stabilized after missile strikes on the dam in Kryvyi Rih

Work continues on hydraulic structures that were hit by Russian rockets in Kryvyi Rih. Water supply has already been restored in the city.
The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul reported on this.
The Russians shelled the Zelenodol community in the Kryvorizkyi district at night. There were no casualties.
"Work to eliminate the consequences of missile strikes continues at the cityʼs hydraulic facilities. The cityʼs water supply has been stabilized," Vilkul noted.
The Nikopolskyi district was also attacked by the occupiers — the city of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska and Marganetska communities were shelled from the "Grad" salvo rocket systems and heavy artillery.
There were three shellings in Nikopol, the Russians fired more than 40 shells. A 57-year-old woman was injured.
In the city, 11 high-rise and private buildings, a lyceum, a kindergarten, a social service center, several businesses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. The shelling caused four fires. Firefighters have already put out the flames.
Three high-rise buildings and a store were mutilated in the Chervonohryhorivska community. People were not injured.
There were no casualties in the Marhanetska and Zelenodolska communities.