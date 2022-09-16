The OC “South”: Russians are preparing a war crime in the occupied territories to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Rushists are preparing to commit a war crime "under a foreign flag" in the territories occupied by them in the period from September 17 to 20.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

"In order to prevent the commission of a war crime "under a foreign flag", residents of the temporarily occupied territories should take into account that it is necessary to refrain from visiting public places in the period from September 17 to 20," the command stated.

The Russians are preparing sabotage using the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national flag of Ukraine.