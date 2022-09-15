Estonia terminates the agreement on customs cooperation with Russia

The government of Estonia approved the termination of the agreement between Estonia and Russia on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

This is reported by ERR.

The draft order was presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Urmas Reinsalu. According to him, this is an important step towards minimizing Estoniaʼs relations with its eastern neighbor.

Estonia and Russia concluded this treaty in 1997. The customs cooperation agreement can be terminated by a written notification from one of the parties, but the document will continue to be in effect for six months after such notification.