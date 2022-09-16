The skeleton of a prehistoric human was found in a submerged Mexican cave. He is more than 8 thousand years old

In Mexico, an archeologist-diver found the skeleton of a prehistoric human. He was lying in a cave that was flooded at the end of the last ice age — 8 thousand years ago.

NBC News writes about it.

Diver Octavio del Rio and his colleague Peter Broger saw a crushed skull and a skeleton in a cave near which the Mexican government plans to build a high-speed tourist train through the jungle.

The skeleton was at a depth of about 8 meters. Presumably, man died more than 8,000 years ago, because it was then that the sea level in these places rose and flooded the caves.

"We donʼt know if the body was put there or if this person died there. Much more research needs to be done to properly interpret the finding," noted Del Rio.