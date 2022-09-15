The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office declared the former MFA top official of suspicion due to losses to the state budget of 3 million UAH

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) declared the suspicion to the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. He is suspected of causing losses of 3 million UAH to the state budget due to his actions.

The OGP writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"According to the investigation, in 2017-2018, the exhibitor concluded a number of contracts with a natural person-entrepreneur. On the basis of these documents, he transferred the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine with a total area of more than 602 square meters to use free of charge under the guise of organizing meals for the employees of the department," the message reads.

With such actions, he caused losses to the state budget of more than 3 million UAH. The former State Secretary was charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that led to serious consequences). He faces from 2 to 5 years of imprisonment.

In 2017-2018, the state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine was Andrii Zayats, who previously worked as an ambassador in some African countries and was an ambassador on special assignments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In March 2020, he was dismissed from his post, and in September of the same year, he was dismissed from the diplomatic service. In October of the same year, Zayats filed a lawsuit with a request to restore him to his post.