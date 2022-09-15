The occupiers are strengthening the first line of defense in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

In order to hold the captured territories, the Russian occupiers are strengthening the first line of defense in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy is moving the reserves from the units of the 3rd Army Corps, as well as the remnants of the units withdrawn from the Kharkiv direction.

However, the Defense Forces managed to disrupt the logistics of providing for the occupiers. Because of this, the Russians have problems with a shortage of certain types of ammunition for rocket launchers and artillery.

The Ukrainian military continues to successfully repulse enemy attacks, in particular in the areas of Spirne, Soledar, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Odradivka, Vesela Dolyna, Vodyane and Novomykhailivka.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made 12 strikes on the places of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment. And units of the Air Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in different directions destroyed four aircraft of the occupiers: three Su-25 and one Su-24M.