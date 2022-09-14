The Polish Sejm adopted a resolution on compensation from Germany for the Second World War. They also mentioned reparations from Russia

The Sejm of Poland, by an overwhelming majority of votes, adopted a resolution demanding reparations from Germany for damages caused during the Second World War.

This is stated on the website of the Polish Sejm.

In this document, the deputies emphasized that Poland never received compensation for the damages caused to Poles during the Second World War. The Seimas also stated that Poland has not given up its claims to Germany.

The Sejm recalled that the occupiersʼ cruelty to people took various forms: enslavement, forced labor, robbery, mutilation, rape, and murder of children, women, and men, and the traces of genocide and crimes were destroyed.

"The Sejm of the Republic of Poland declares that the properly represented Polish state has never renounced its claims to the German state. Claims that these demands were lawfully withdrawn or overdue have no basis — neither moral nor legal," the resolution reads.

The deputies also drew attention to the lack of compensation for the consequences of the aggression of the Soviet Union in 1939.

"The Sejm of the Republic of Poland states that Poland has not yet received adequate financial compensation and compensation for material and non-material damages caused to the Polish state during the Second World War as a result of the aggression of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. These losses require identification and presentation of the necessary assessment, which will be the basis for taking appropriate measures against the Russian Federation," Polish deputies noted.

The Sejm recalled that the Soviet occupation "led not only to the suffering caused by the repression and deportation of many thousands to Siberia but also to the mass murders of Polish citizens — genocide, including the Katyn shooting."