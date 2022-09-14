The creditor countries postponed payments of Ukraineʼs debt until the end of 2023

A group of creditors of Ukraine has suspended debt service until the end of 2023.

This was reported by the US Treasury Department.

In the statement of the US Treasury, it was noted that such a postponement will ease the pressure on Ukraine and allow the government to increase social and economic spending in the face of Russiaʼs unjustified and unprovoked aggression.

"Today, we have fulfilled our commitment to Ukraine to defer debt service, which will allow the government of Ukraine to direct additional resources to internal needs and the well-being of the Ukrainian people. Like our $8.5 billion in budget support for Ukraine, the debt service deferral is another way the United States is supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russiaʼs brutal war," said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen.

She called on all other official bilateral creditors to also support Ukraine.

The group of creditors of Ukraine includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Great Britain and the United States of America. The observer group includes Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.