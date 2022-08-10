Investors of Ukraineʼs foreign debt agreed to postpone payments. This will help pass the heating season more easily

The owners of Eurobonds agreed to a two-year postponement of payments and their repayment terms. Ukraine has reached such an agreement regarding almost 75% of the total principal amount of securities in circulation.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance.

Investors in Ukraineʼs foreign debt also agreed to a possible extension of the decision for another year.

"Ukraine will save almost $6 billion in payments. These funds will help us maintain macro-financial stability, strengthen the stability of the Ukrainian economy and increase the power of our army," wrote Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the owners of securities of the state-owned Ukrenergo and Ukravtodor also agreed to the proposal for a postponement.

"This will allow Ukraine to better prepare for the most difficult heating season in history and more effectively restore the infrastructure destroyed by Russian terrorists," the Prime Minister emphasized.