Ukrainian military took the entire territory of Kherson region under fire control. The Russians stopped preparing for the “referendum”

The Ukrainian military took the entire territory of the Kherson region under full fire control. Meanwhile, the Russians in Kherson stopped preparing for the so-called "referendum".

The spokeswoman of the OC "South" Nataliia Humenyuk informed about this at the briefing.

"We maintain fire control over almost the entire territory of the Kherson region. We continue our combat work, but it is still too early to talk about victories, we need to gain a foothold in the liberated settlements," she noted.

According to her, there is no such informational openness in the Kherson region due to the terrain. There are a lot of steppes, rivers and canals, so the release of any information can be very harmful to the Ukrainian military. In addition, the Russians mined many territories.

"We cannot declare about all our successes, but we are advancing and pressing the Russians — this demoralizes them a lot," Humenyuk emphasized.

She also said that the breakthrough of Ukrainian troops in the east greatly lowered the morale of the occupiers. They see no prospects for further participation in the war and want to either return home or surrender. Also, the Russians began to wind down preparations for the so-called "referendum".

“Cardiograms of their pulse and of struggle to have this “refrendum” leaves no answer about whether “the patient” is alive or dead. Because they either completely close this topic, or open it to please their Kremlin leadership. We are currently monitoring that their work from this direction is folded up, put in boxes and evacuated to the left bank,” Humenyuk explained.