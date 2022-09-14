The Russians can hit the boiler houses and power plants of Mykolaiv. The authorities urge to bypass these objects

The Russian occupiers may strike the heat and electricity generation facilities in Mykolaiv on September 14.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

He called on the cityʼs residents to stay as far away from critical infrastructure as possible and to watch for air-raid signals.

On the night of September 14, Mykolaiv came under massive shelling from the Russians, as a result of which two people died and three more were wounded.

S-300 rockets damaged an educational institution, infrastructure facilities and residential buildings, in particular, there was a hit near the ninth and fifth floors.

Also, as a result of hitting the territory of enterprises, a fire broke out in a production building and a car caught fire.