Kim: The authority are preparing warm water supply points and drilling new wells in the Mykolaiv region

Water dispensing points are being prepared in warm rooms, on the eve of winter in the Mykolaiv region.

The head of the Mykolaiv region Vitaliy Kim told "Babel" about this.

"We additionally make wells and sources of water, we transport it, we repair drinking water and sewage infrastructure, because the number of accidents due to water quality has increased," noted Kim.

In addition, according to him, the region is preparing a "material reserve" by purchasing fuel and warm things, heaters, etc. "In general, the heating system is ready. We see the only risk in the fact that a terrorist state will deliberately attack critical infrastructure... These threats exist, we are preparing to repair them," Kim explained.