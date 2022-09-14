The Russians shelled Nikopol and Mykolaiv at night. Houses and power lines were damaged

Russian troops massively shelled Mykolaiv and Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of Wednesday, September 14. Due to the shelling were damaged residential buildings, gas pipelines and power lines.

The mayor of the city Oleksandr Sienkevych and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko informed about this.

"After one oʼclock in the morning, Mykolaiv was massively shelled. In particular, residential buildings were damaged," the mayor noted.

According to him, emergency crews and utility workers are currently working on the ground. Some streets are cleared for public transport. Information about the consequences of the shelling is being processed.

At the same time, Reznichenko reported that Nikopol was attacked twice.

"Up to 20 buildings, several gas pipelines and power lines were damaged in the city. Almost 3 000 families were left without electricity. A part of it has already been connected. Energy companies continue to repair the networks," reported the head of the Regional Militar Administration.

According to him, Russian troops also fired heavy artillery at the Nikopol and Marhanets communities, firing a total of 75 shells. There were no dead or wounded.

In the Marhanetska, Myrivska and Tomakivska communities, which were left without water due to Russian shelling the night before, restoration work is ongoing, Reznichenko added. In other districts, the night passed without shelling.