The Russian army struck the city of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region with multiple rocket launchers. A woman died under fire.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhya administration, announced this.

"Today, 84-year-old Nina Ivanivna died in Orihiv during enemy shelling," Starukh wrote.

Russian shells completely destroyed the womanʼs house. Rescuers found her body under the rubble.