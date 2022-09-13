Ministry of Culture: Peopleʼs artists who support Russia or remain silent about the war will be stripped of their titles

Peopleʼs Artists of Ukraine who silence or support Russian aggression will be deprived of this title.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"I want to emphasize and warn that all artists who still "proudly" use the title of Peopleʼs Artist of Ukraine when it is convenient for them, but have not been such for a long time due to silence or support of Russian aggression, will soon be deprived of these titles," Tkachenko emphasized.

He added that the Ministry of Culture is already working on amendments to the laws of Ukraine.