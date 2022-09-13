Reuters: Russians and Belarusians were not invited to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Great Britain has not invited representatives of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. It will take place next Monday.

This was reported by a source in Whitehall to Reuters.

This will be another step for Britain to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus in response to Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Myanmar and its military have also come under British sanctions as London steps up support for the countryʼs Rohingya community.

According to journalists, about 500 foreign dignitaries will attend the queenʼs funeral in London. Invitations have already been sent to the leaders of most of the countries with which Great Britain maintains diplomatic relations.

The U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and the Prime Ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand have already confirmed their visit.