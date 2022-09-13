Israel returned a coin worth a million dollars to the country. It was minted two thousand years ago

After 20 years, Israel was able to return to the country a relic worth a million dollars. This is an ancient Israeli coin minted around 69 AD.

The BBC writes about it.

The coin was stolen in Israel in 2002, but was eventually found, confiscated and has now been returned. The Israel Antiquities Authority says the coin was stolen by Palestinians from a treasury in the Ella Valley, south of Jerusalem.

After the theft, the Israelis spent a decade and a half searching for the coin, looking for it on the antiquities black markets in Jordan, Israel and the UK. It was eventually found in the United States in 2017, when the coin was scheduled to be auctioned.

Israel passed on the relevant information to the US, and the coin was confiscated there. From that time, a bureaucratic red tape began, in which Israel had to prove the origin of the coin.

Currently, only four coins of this type are known to exist. They were killed during the Jewish uprising in 69 AD. Then the Jews rose up against the despotic Roman government, which suppressed Jewish independence a hundred years before. The uprising ended with the fact that the Romans in 70 destroyed Jerusalem and killed from several hundred thousand to a million Jews.