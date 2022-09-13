Nine countries of the EU have stopped accepting visa applications from Russian tourists

Nine member states of the European Union no longer accept visa applications from Russian tourists. However, there are still some states that continue to issue Schengen visas to Russians.

This is stated in the article of the Russian Association of Tour Operators.

"According to market participants, for various reasons (for example, due to the reduction of the consulateʼs staff), the terms of consideration of visa applications of Russians have increased until September 12. On average, the processing of documents takes about four weeks, but the situation is very different from consulate to consulate," they stated there.

According to their data, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands have stopped accepting documents from tourists. However, Italy, Spain, Greece, France, Hungary and Cyprus continue to consider applications from Russians.

They emphasize that now Russians will have to wait for European visas for approximately 1.5-2 months.