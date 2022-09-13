The winners of the “Emmy-2022” award were announced in the USA. “Succession” became the best drama series

The 74th awarding ceremony for the most prestigious award for television series "Emmy" took place in the American Los Angeles. The series "Succession" became the leader in terms of the number of nominations.

Deadline writes about it.

And it was "Succession" that received the award as the best drama series. It tells the story of the fictional Roy family, the owners of a global media empire. The family is fighting for control of the company due to the deteriorating health of the head of the family, Logan Roy.

The best comedy series was "Ted Lasso", and the best mini-series was "White Lotus".

The best actor in a drama series was awarded to Lee Jung-jae, who played the lead role in "The Squid Game". He became the first actor from Asia in the history of "Emmy" to receive such an award. The series itself also won in the nomination for the best direction.

Zendaya was named the best actress in a drama series for her role in “Euphoria”. At the age of 26, she became the youngest two-time winner of the "Emmy" award.

Jason Sudeikis of "Ted Lasso" and Jean Smart of "Haki" won best actor and actress in a comedy series.