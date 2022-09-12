The State bodies of Montenegro were subjected to a large-scale cyber attack. Russia may be behind it

The Montenegrin governmentʼs computer systems were downed by a massive cyber attack that began around August 20.

The Associated Press writes about it.

Experts describe this attack as unprecedented in its intensity and the longest in the countryʼs recent history. Because of it, state online information platforms were affected, the main infrastructure of Montenegro was at risk, in particular, banks, water supply and electricity systems.

"For about 20 days, we have been facing serious challenges related to a cyber attack, and the entire state system, the system of public administration, and the system of providing services to citizens are functioning at a rather limited level," noted Montenegrin Defense Minister Rashko Konevich.

Montenegrin officials said the attack was likely carried out by a Russian-speaking cyber group. Hackers from the Cuba ransomware organization claimed responsibility for part of the attack. They claim to have created a special attack virus called Zerodate.

The National Security Agency of Montenegro placed responsibility for the attack directly on Russia.

"Such attacks usually involve organizations that are fronts for government intelligence services," Konevich stated, adding that NATO-related data from the Defense Ministry is protected "in a special way" while other possible leaks are currently "under investigation."

Now, cyber experts from several countries are trying to help restore the Montenegrin governmentʼs computer system and find evidence of who is behind the attack.