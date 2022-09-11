Montenegro wants to cancel the visa-free regime for Russians

The government of Montenegro wants to cancel the visa-free regime for citizens of Russia. They emphasize that since the country is on its way to the European Union, it should follow its policy.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, writes DAN.

"Montenegro is a loyal partner of the European Union, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs believes that our country should be in full solidarity with the EU in this decision, as it has been until now," the ministry said.

If the government agrees to such a proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it will mean the actual introduction of visas for Russians. The visa-free regime between the countries has been in effect since 2008.