Montenegro wants to cancel the visa-free regime for Russians

The government of Montenegro wants to cancel the visa-free regime for citizens of Russia. They emphasize that since the country is on its way to the European Union, it should follow its policy.
This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, writes DAN.
"Montenegro is a loyal partner of the European Union, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs believes that our country should be in full solidarity with the EU in this decision, as it has been until now," the ministry said.
If the government agrees to such a proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it will mean the actual introduction of visas for Russians. The visa-free regime between the countries has been in effect since 2008.
- On September 9, 2022, the EU approved the cancellation of the simplified visa regime with Russia. Now for Russians, the cost of obtaining a Schengen visa will increase from €35 to €80. Additional documents will be required for submission, and the terms of processing and visa issuance will be extended. The rules for issuing multiple "Schengen" will be strengthened. In general, Russians will be checked more thoroughly.
- The European Commission has issued recommendations for member states regarding the issuance of Schengen visas to citizens of the Russian Federation. Consulates are advised to refrain from issuing multiple-entry visas, because in view of economic instability, sanctions and political events in Russia, Russians may not meet the conditions for entry into the EU in the long term.