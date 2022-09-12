The government allowed to register cars online

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allowed ordering license plates and submitting an application for registration or re-registration of a car online.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Bohdan Drapyaty, this will be possible through the Driverʼs Electronic Office or the “Diia” application. Separately, car owners will be able to order an expert examination of the car at a time convenient for them and receive a corresponding conclusion, which will be valid for 10 days.

The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers will enter into force three months after its publication. During this time, the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the Ministry of Digital will prepare technical possibilities for this.

"It should be noted that after the implementation of the relevant innovations, citizens will be able to choose between receiving services online and traditionally (at the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs)," noted the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.