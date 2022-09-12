In October, the electronic queue will be tested at Ukrainian border crossings

In October, the Ministry of Infrastructure will start testing the electronic queue at border checkpoints. This system will be completely free for carriers.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem in his Telegram channel.

"The system will provide integration with customs databases for prioritization of cargoes. The system will be able to independently manage cargo flows depending on the group of goods according to the data of the previous customs declaration," he noted.

First, the website for registration in the electronic queue will be launched, and by the end of the year, the mobile application will be released.

The department emphasizes that the use of the electronic queue will be completely free for carriers. No mandatory visits to service areas will be required.

"We are aware that the electronic queue alone does not solve the issue of cargo downtime. This depends solely on the capacity of the border checkpoints. But winter is ahead. Waiting in line along the tracks in the frost is, firstly, uncomfortable, and secondly, it leads to additional costs for drivers," Nayem emphasized.