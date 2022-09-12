Some units of the Russian army are ready to lay down their arms in the south of Ukraine

Some units of Russian troops are determined to lay down their arms in south of Ukraine. Also they are trying to negotiate with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Operational Command "South" Nataliia Humenyuk informed about this.

"Currently, we already have information that some units of the Russian occupation forces, which find themselves in very difficult conditions due to the deaths of the front line, are determined to negotiate with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Forces. They are trying to negotiate the terms of how they will lay down their weapons and come under the auspices of international humanitarian law," Humenyuk stated on Channel 24.

According to her, there is already information that the officers of these units were given the task to simply leave the positions in any way, that is, to go back to their own, or to lay down their weapons and leave the so-called combat game.

"That is, there are already certain shake-ups, demoralization is so deep that even the command realizes that they have nowhere to go," Humenyuk emphasized.

She noted that the Ukrainian military advanced several tens of kilometers deep into the enemyʼs positions.

Humenyuk also drew attention to the fact that Russia has once again reformatted the naval grouping in the Black Sea.

"There is an impression that they have expelled the large amphibious ships, probably so that there are no security breaches when they are at their permanent bases. They have already stayed there for a long time, and now the Russians are afraid that the "cotton" [cotton — a Ukrainian euphemism for explosions] will also visit the naval bases," Humenyuk added.