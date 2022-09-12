The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 300 more occupiers. During the war, the Russians lost almost 53 000 soldiers killed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. On the 201st day of the full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 52 950 people killed, including 300 over the past day.

Total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to September 12:

tanks — 2 168 units (+14 over the past day);

armored fighting vehicles — 4 640 (+23);

artillery systems — 1 269 (+6);

MLRS — 311;

air defense means — 162;

aircraft — 243 (+1);

helicopters — 213;

vehicles and tankers — 3,463 (+16);

warships/boats — 15;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 903 (+1);

special vehicles — 117;

cruise missiles — 216.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses last day in the Kryvyi Rih and Donetsk directions, the General Staff clarified.