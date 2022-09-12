At night, the Russians hit Kharkov again. There is a dead person

Around midnight on September 12, the Russians struck Kharkiv again, shelling a residential building in the Novobavarskyi district. The house is partially destroyed.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

At the moment, it is known about one dead and two injured.

The mayor also clarified that water supply was restored in the city at night. The metro and ground electric transport operate as usual.

The day before, Russian troops opened fire on critical civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. In particular, they fired at the Kharkiv TPP-5 — one of the largest thermal power plants in Ukraine, located near the Podvirky village, Derhachivskyi district, Kharkiv region.

As a result of Russian shelling, electricity supply (and in some places also water supply) disappeared in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and partially Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Currently, it is being gradually restored.