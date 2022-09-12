The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed the ammunition depot of the Russian army in Nova Kakhovka, according to the report of the operational command "South".

The aviation made three strikes, the missile and artillery forces completed 270 missions. The defenders of Ukraine hit the areas where the military equipment is concentrated, the electronic warfare station and two ammunition warehouses.

According to the OC assessment, the Russian army lost 40 occupiers, four tanks, four units of armored vehicles, three self-propelled guns "Msta-S", an ammunition depot in Kakhovka.

"The enemy conducts reconnaissance, hits Ukrainian positions, tries to restore the lost position and maneuvers, simulating the arrival of reserves. Russia had no success on land — it carried out 19 airstrikes along the contact line," the command added.

There are four Russian surface-to-surface missile carriers in the Black Sea, which are equipped with 36 “Kalibr” missiles, as well as 4 large amphibious ships.