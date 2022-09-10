Moldova did not allow “Air Moldova” to resume flights to Russia

In Moldova, the Civil Aviation Authority banned the state airline Air Moldova from flying to Russia.
Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu reported this on September 10.
Thus, the agency issued a directive prohibiting Moldovan airlines from operating flights on the territory of the Russian Federation.
- On September 9, Air Moldova announced the resumption of flights to Moscow from October 1. The company explained that it made this decision after numerous appeals from Moldovan citizens who want to return home. In addition, the decision is related to the demands of passengers to use tickets purchased during the pandemic and after the closure of the airspace in February. Air Moldova was privatized in 2018.