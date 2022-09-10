Ukraine will receive $530 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction. The money will go to the salaries of educators and doctors

Ukraine will receive about $530 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The funds, in particular, will go to the salaries of rescuers, educators, doctors, as well as pension payments and social assistance.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance on September 10.

The bank gives loans on preferential terms, under the guarantees of Great Britain and Denmark. The loan repayment period is 19 years with a five-year grace period.

The project "Support of public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine" is under implementation since June 2022. The total amount of funds raised is $7.3 billion. The goal of the project is to support the government.