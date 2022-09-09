The EU Council agreed to allocate €5 billion in aid to Ukraine

The Council of the EU approved the proposal of the European Commission to allocate the second tranche of macroeconomic assistance to Ukraine for €5 billion.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic.

The country received the first tranche — one billion euros — in July, and the overall macroeconomic support program for Ukraine amounts to €8 billion.

"Following the July agreement on the provision of one billion euros, EU finance ministers in Prague agreed to accelerate the next part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €5 billion," the message reads.

Finance Minister Zbynek Stanyura noted that the new €5 billion loan will go to "everyday activities of the state and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure in the country."

At the next meetings of the EU Economic Affairs Council, the Minister will insist on a quick agreement on the provision of another €3 billion. This amount will be divided into loans and grants.