In the battles for the liberation of the city of Balaklia (Kharkiv region), the operator of the Pryamiy TV channel, Oleksiy Yurchenko, died.

The TV channel reported this with reference to his wife.

Yurchenko had combat experience and in 2015 and 2016 participated in the battles for Maryinka and Pisky. In 2022, he received the rank of officer. Yurchenko died on September 8, being the commander of a platoon of grenade launchers.

Oleksiy is survived by his wife and 13-year-old daughter Dasha.