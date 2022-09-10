The bodies of civilians killed during the occupation were found in a liberated village of Kharkiv region

The bodies of two men who were tortured and killed by the Russian military during the occupation were exhumed in the liberated village of Grakove (Kharkiv region).

As Suspilne reports, local resident Serhii Lutsan showed the body to the police. He said that the occupiers forced him to bury the bodies of these two people in March, threatening to shoot them. According to Lutsan, the killed were not locals.

"It happened at the end or in the middle of March. The military came to me, threatened me with a weapon, and led me to the place where two young men were. Already dead. Iʼve lived here for 7 years, I donʼt know them. I donʼt know where they came from or how they ended up here either. People had to be buried," said Lutsan, adding that "there are two more places" with Russian victims in the village.