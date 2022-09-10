The Ukranian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian warehouse and a crossing in the Kherson region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an ammunition depot in Bilyaivka and a ferry crossing near Lvove village in Kherson region. During the day, Ukrainian forces struck almost 25 strongholds and places where the enemyʼs manpower and equipment were concentrated.

This is reported by the "South" command and the General Staff if the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the south, according to confirmed data, 75 occupiers, nine T-72 tanks, two Msta-B howitzers and eight units of armored vehicles were eliminated.

A unit of Kadyrovites numbering up to 1,300 people was transferred to the captured areas of the Kherson region.

Along the front line, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut, and Pervomaiske settlements.

Over a thousand square kilometers have been liberated from the occupiers in recent days. In some directions, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces wedged themselves into the enemyʼs defenses to a depth of up to 50 km.

More than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region were liberated or taken under control.