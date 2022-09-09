The European Commission issued guidelines on issuing visas to Russians. It is advised not to give multiple-entry ones

The European Commission has issued guidelines for member states regarding the issuance of Schengen visas to citizens of the Russian Federation.

Thus, consulates are advised to refrain from issuing multiple-entry visas because, in view of economic instability, sanctions, and political events in Russia, Russians may not meet the conditions for entry into the EU in the long term. In such cases, Member States should consider issuing single-entry or short-term visas.

Under EU visa rules, a member state can also request consultations on threats to public order, internal security or international relations before another member state issues visas to Russians. The member state with which consultations are held may object to the issuance of a Schengen visa to a citizen of Russia on an individual basis. If a visa is issued, it will be limited to the territory of the state that issued it and will not provide access to the entire Schengen area.

The European Commission also advises countries to check especially carefully whether Russian citizens can be considered a threat to public order, internal security or international relations of any of the member states. In this case, the visa should be refused on the basis of an individual assessment. Member States must also refuse to issue a visa if there are doubts about the applicantʼs intention to leave the EU after the visa expires.

In the same way, member states should strictly approach the review of valid short-term visas already issued to citizens of Russia. If it becomes apparent that the conditions for issuing a visa are no longer met, for example, because the visa holder is now considered a security threat, states must cancel the valid visa.

The EU will remain open to visa applicants traveling for vital purposes, including family members of EU citizens, journalists, dissidents, and representatives of civil society.