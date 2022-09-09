38 more streets were renamed in Kyiv

The Kyiv City Council voted to rename 40 streets in the capital. Two squares will also be renamed.

Kyiv City Council member Ksenia Semenova wrote about this in her Telegram channel.

The day before, Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko reported on the renaming of Moskovska and Volhohradska streets. The Heroes of Stalinhrad Avenue will also change its name — now it will be called Volodymyr Ivasyuk Avenue.

Minsky Prospekt was renamed Litovsky Prospekt, Volhohradskaya Square was renamed Konotopsk Battle Square, and Heroes of the Great Patriotic War Square was renamed Navodnytska Square.