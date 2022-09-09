The Ministry of Finance: The minimum wage will not increase next year

The Ministry of Finance reported that the minimum wage in Ukraine will not increase next year. It will remain at the level of December 2022.

The press service of the Ministry of Finance writes about this.

"Timely payment of pensions, social benefits, and payment of salaries to doctors and educators will be ensured. The minimum wage will be at the level of December of the current year," noted the Deputy Minister of Finance Roman Yermolychev.

The Ministry of Finance assures that social expenditures will not decrease, but on the contrary will increase. In addition, about 5.5 billion hryvnias will be allocated to provide housing for war veterans.