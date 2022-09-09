Eight people died in Bakhmut during the day. 17 more people were injured

Eight civilians were killed in Bakhmut during the day due to Russian shelling. 17 more people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

In the city, 20 private and six high-rise buildings, four shops, a palace of culture and an administrative building were damaged. In addition, the market came under fire — 107 containers were damaged.

Kyrylenko states that due to active hostilities in the city there are problems with water supply and electricity.

Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Maksimilianivka and Avdiivka were affected in the Pokrovsky district. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

In the Kramatorsk district, Slovyansk, Kostyantynivka and Rai-Olexandrivka came under fire. In Slovyansk, warehouses and a technical school building were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, an enterprise and a house were damaged. Two houses were damaged in Rai-Olexandrivka. There are no victims.