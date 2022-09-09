The General Staff: The Russian army lost 650 more soldiers killed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of September 9.

Over the past day, the occupiers have lost approximately 650 soldiers, 10 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 55 vehicles, four special vehicles, 11 artillery systems and one rocket launcher, a helicopter and four drones. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: